Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 62.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,800 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,173,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in GoodRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,657,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GoodRx by 31.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,560,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,931,000 after acquiring an additional 855,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in GoodRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,628,000. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoodRx alerts:

In other GoodRx news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $26,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,118,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,956,044.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $409,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 817,927 shares of company stock worth $31,217,412 and have sold 875,563 shares worth $36,997,489. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDRX. Raymond James raised shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised shares of GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $46.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion and a PE ratio of -52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.43. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $59.67.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.