Jump Financial LLC Sells 999 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in AON by 286.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 320.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 35.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.15.

AON stock opened at $313.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $288.91 and its 200 day moving average is $260.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $313.94.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

