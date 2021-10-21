Jump Financial LLC Takes $235,000 Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.05% of ANI Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 390.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $37.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $483.17 million, a PE ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.84. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $48.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.80 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

