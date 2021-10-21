JUST 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $510.90 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. JUST has a total market cap of $189.21 million and $510.90 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. One JUST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0837 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About JUST

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

