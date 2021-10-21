Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, August 13th.

GRUB stock opened at $16.66 on Thursday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 703.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 350.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

