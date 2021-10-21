Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Plans $0.72 Quarterly Dividend

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 15th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd.

Kaiser Aluminum has increased its dividend by 34.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Kaiser Aluminum has a dividend payout ratio of 65.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum to earn $8.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

KALU opened at $113.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.56 and its 200-day moving average is $121.13. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1-year low of $57.13 and a 1-year high of $141.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.75). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $109,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,200 shares of company stock worth $250,532 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,805 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $12,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

