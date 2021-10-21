Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.75 EPS

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of KALU traded down $12.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,649. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1-year low of $57.13 and a 1-year high of $141.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.70 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 95.68%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

In other news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $109,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $250,532. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 99.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $12,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

