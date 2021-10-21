Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,135 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KALA opened at $1.83 on Thursday. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $118.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.41.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 125.94% and a negative net margin of 1,169.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KALA. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.69.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.