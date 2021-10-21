Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) Short Interest Up 22.3% in September

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the September 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 470,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

KLTR stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33. Kaltura has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kaltura will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Kaltura

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

