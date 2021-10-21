Karen Anderson Sells 281,916 Shares of Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) Stock

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) insider Karen Anderson sold 281,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81), for a total transaction of £174,787.92 ($228,361.54).

Vertu Motors stock opened at GBX 61.20 ($0.80) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 52.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £224.72 million and a P/E ratio of 4.51. Vertu Motors plc has a 52-week low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 66 ($0.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a GBX 0.65 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of Vertu Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Vertu Motors

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, Farnell, and Vertu Motors.

