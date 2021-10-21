Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 117,000 Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 117,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,526,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in K. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,578,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,135,000 after purchasing an additional 163,271 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,837,000 after purchasing an additional 63,355 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Kellogg by 66.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kellogg by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,869,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,593,000 after purchasing an additional 25,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 6,664.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,578.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $5,285,875.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,304. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.78.

Kellogg stock opened at $62.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

