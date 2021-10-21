Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,074 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $113.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $85.45 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

