Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,114,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,165,000 after purchasing an additional 430,545 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,429,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,715,000 after purchasing an additional 174,722 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,929,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,295,000 after purchasing an additional 320,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,826,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,331,000 after purchasing an additional 497,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $79.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.03, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.89.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

