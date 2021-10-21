Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 150.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 37.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,140,000 after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 70.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.27.

SWK opened at $187.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.80 and a 1 year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.