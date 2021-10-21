Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 1,648 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lcnb Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 9,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 507,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,038,000 after buying an additional 52,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 112.0% during the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $166.90 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $183.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.43.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.