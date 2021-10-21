KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Given New €65.00 Price Target at UBS Group

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from €60.00 ($70.59) to €65.00 ($76.47) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KBCSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KBC Group to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €79.00 ($92.94) to €85.00 ($100.00) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €73.00 ($85.88) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of KBC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBC Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.39.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $46.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.42. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $46.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.75.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that KBC Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

