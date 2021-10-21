Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives $40.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.57.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMT. Barclays reduced their target price on Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of KMT opened at $39.38 on Monday. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 61.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.32.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $515.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Kennametal announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Kennametal by 69.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 25,440.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

