Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kennedy Wilson is a vertically-integrated real estate investment and services company. The company offers a comprehensive array of real estate services including property and asset management, brokerage and auction services, and construction and trust management. Through its fund management and separate account businesses, Kennedy Wilson is a strategic investor and manager of real estate investments in the United States and Japan. The company thrives on opportunity – identifying, creating, seizing and maximizing real estate opportunities. The company is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSE KW traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.58. 318,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,114. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.66. Kennedy-Wilson has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.06). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 86.79%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $2,110,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1,530.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 526,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,455,000 after buying an additional 493,910 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,730,000 after purchasing an additional 354,051 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 749,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 280,954 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,219,000 after acquiring an additional 258,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 335.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 257,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

