Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.72% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kennedy Wilson is a vertically-integrated real estate investment and services company. The company offers a comprehensive array of real estate services including property and asset management, brokerage and auction services, and construction and trust management. Through its fund management and separate account businesses, Kennedy Wilson is a strategic investor and manager of real estate investments in the United States and Japan. The company thrives on opportunity – identifying, creating, seizing and maximizing real estate opportunities. The company is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA. “

KW has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

NYSE:KW opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. Kennedy-Wilson has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $22.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.26 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 86.79% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 284.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

