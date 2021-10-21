Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) a €32.50 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €33.14 ($38.99).

Get Jenoptik alerts:

Shares of ETR:JEN opened at €32.28 ($37.98) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €30.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of €26.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 26.67. Jenoptik has a 12-month low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a 12-month high of €32.46 ($38.19).

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.