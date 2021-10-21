Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €900.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €750.00 ($882.35) price target on Kering in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €800.00 ($941.18) price target on Kering in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price target on Kering in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €750.00 ($882.35) price target on Kering in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($976.47) price target on Kering in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kering currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €786.83 ($925.69).

Shares of KER opened at €646.60 ($760.71) on Wednesday. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a one year high of €417.40 ($491.06). The business has a fifty day moving average of €671.77 and a 200 day moving average of €696.95.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

