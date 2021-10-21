KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Talos Energy in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $303.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.94 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 82.72%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

NYSE TALO opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.05. Talos Energy has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $18.93.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $938,881.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Talos Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 44.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 18.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 340.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

