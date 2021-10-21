KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.79. 536,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,091,527. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. KeyCorp has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $23.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

In other news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.84.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

