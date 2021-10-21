KeyCorp Weighs in on Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.66 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.60. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

PEG opened at $63.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,421. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

