Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KEYUF. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Keyera from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keyera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

Get Keyera alerts:

OTCMKTS:KEYUF opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89. Keyera has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.