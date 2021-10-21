Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.57

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.57 and last traded at C$22.56, with a volume of 62074 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.26.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMP.UN. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Killam Apartment REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.83.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0583 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.89%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile (TSE:KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

