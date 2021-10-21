Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 108,484 shares.The stock last traded at $28.37 and had previously closed at $28.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $329.13 million during the quarter.

In other Kimball Electronics news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of Kimball Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $78,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 165,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,147.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $514,150. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the first quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the first quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 13.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 183.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE)

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

