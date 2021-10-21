Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Cbre Clarion Securities LLC

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 88.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 478,538 shares during the quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $2,067,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 18.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,478,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,644,000 after purchasing an additional 687,789 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.8% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,791,000 after purchasing an additional 63,294 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

