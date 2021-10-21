Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,517,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,342,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

