King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 1,600 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $202,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 176.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $344,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DFS opened at $132.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $60.42 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.06.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

