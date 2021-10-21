King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,550 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 23,627 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,852 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

KRP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $15.53.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.91 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 86.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 136.26%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

