King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 360 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in Lumentum by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Lumentum by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Lumentum by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LITE stock opened at $85.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.67. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.01.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James downgraded Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.63.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

