King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.08 Million Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Ciena by 24.4% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,221,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,480,000 after buying an additional 239,460 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,519,013 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,417,000 after purchasing an additional 188,943 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 50,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 49,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $52.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.09.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIEN. B. Riley reduced their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $291,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,669 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,659. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

