King Luther Capital Management Corp Invests $1.42 Million in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,176,000 after purchasing an additional 129,293 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,109,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,579,000 after purchasing an additional 65,481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54,866 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 337,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 265,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,693 shares during the period.

SKYY stock opened at $114.80 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $75.00 and a twelve month high of $115.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

