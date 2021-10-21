King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 5,600 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 112.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 23.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Nucor by 0.7% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 4.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $320,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NUE stock opened at $105.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.34 and a 200-day moving average of $99.95. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.10.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.