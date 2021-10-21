Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 17,430 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 602,062 shares.The stock last traded at $21.52 and had previously closed at $22.02.

KRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 136.63, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 55.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

