Knekted (KNT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last seven days, Knekted has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Knekted coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Knekted has a market capitalization of $64,374.56 and $1.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Knekted alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00045453 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.04 or 0.00103008 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.76 or 0.00194419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Knekted Profile

Knekted (KNT) is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 783,210,551 coins. Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain . Knekted’s official website is knekted.net

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Knekted Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Knekted should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Knekted using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Knekted Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Knekted and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.