Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.500-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.50-4.55 EPS.

KNX traded up $1.70 on Thursday, hitting $56.02. The company had a trading volume of 36,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,271. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $54.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.04.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.65%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNX. UBS Group increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.27.

In related news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $245,895.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,164.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,588 shares in the company, valued at $550,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

