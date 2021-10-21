Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €53.00 by UBS Group

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PHIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.90 ($48.12) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €48.99 ($57.64).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1-year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

