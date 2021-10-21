Koninklijke Philips’ (PHG) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on PHG. Bank of America lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. ING Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.
NYSE PHG opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,711 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 894.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after acquiring an additional 203,843 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $946,000. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
