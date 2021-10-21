Koninklijke Philips’ (PHG) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PHG. Bank of America lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. ING Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE PHG opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,711 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 894.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after acquiring an additional 203,843 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $946,000. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

