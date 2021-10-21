KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$12.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$10.00.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KPT. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of KP Tissue in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.58.
KPT opened at C$10.53 on Wednesday. KP Tissue has a fifty-two week low of C$10.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.45 million and a PE ratio of -28.93.
About KP Tissue
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.
Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.