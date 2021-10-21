KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$12.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$10.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KPT. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of KP Tissue in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.58.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

KPT opened at C$10.53 on Wednesday. KP Tissue has a fifty-two week low of C$10.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.45 million and a PE ratio of -28.93.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$339.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$360.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that KP Tissue will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.