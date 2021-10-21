Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.08

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.08 and last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 1719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KRON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $928.75 million and a PE ratio of -2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.95.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. Analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kronos Bio news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $201,330.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,578.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 27,567 shares of company stock valued at $581,756 in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Kronos Bio by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kronos Bio by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Kronos Bio by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 213.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the second quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

