Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Kronos Worldwide for the third quarter of 2021 have been stable over the past month. Higher demand for titanium dioxide (TiO2) in European and North American markets are likely to drive its sales volumes in the near term. The company expects its sales volumes to rise on a year-over-year basis in 2021. Kronos Worldwide is poised well to gain from higher TiO2 demand over the long term. New product development and a solid customer base will work in its favor. Higher average TiO2 selling prices are also expected to drive the company’s sales and margins in 2021. Kronos Worldwide sees a rise in prices for full-year 2021. However, higher raw material and production costs may affect its performance. High debt level is another matter of concern. Kronos Worldwide has also underperformed the industry over a year.”

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th.

KRO stock opened at $13.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.56. Kronos Worldwide has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $18.41.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $478.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.43 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 3.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 1,625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 39,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 186,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 190,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 51,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

