KuCoin Shares Hits One Day Volume of $7.88 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 21st. One KuCoin Shares coin can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on popular exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $93.73 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00045502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.44 or 0.00099382 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.09 or 0.00192738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Coin Profile

KCS is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

