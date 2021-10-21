Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kuehne + Nagel International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Kuehne + Nagel International stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.79. 15,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,525. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $78.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.18.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

