Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.000-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.71. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $424.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 58.95%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLIC. DA Davidson upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.00.

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $24,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

