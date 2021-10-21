Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $290.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LabCorp exited the second quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. Base business continued to recover and grew 51% and 32% for Diagnostics and Drug Development, respectively in the quarter. The company’s raised 2021 guidance taking into account the fast-recovering base business is encouraging. Good news in terms of COVID-19 testing, in July, demand for testing has again started to increase. In oncology, in the second quarter, LabCorp launched several new oncology tests, including OmniSeq INSIGHT, a pan-cancer tissue-based sequencing test for patients with advanced solid tumor cancers. Over the past year, LabCorp shares have outpaced its industry. However, Despite the recent emergence of new strain of the virus, the company is not clear about the future trail of COVID-19 testing demand.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $314.52.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $278.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $293.88 and a 200-day moving average of $279.29. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $192.79 and a 1 year high of $309.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 23.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LH. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

