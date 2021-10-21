Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $10.08 on Thursday, reaching $555.42. The company had a trading volume of 150,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $585.93 and its 200 day moving average is $614.58. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $333.31 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lam Research stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,306 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Lam Research worth $619,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $684.42.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

