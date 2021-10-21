Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Shares Purchased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Landec were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Landec during the second quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Landec in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landec in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landec in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Landec by 65.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNDC opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. The stock has a market cap of $280.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.05. Landec Co. has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Landec Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LNDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

