Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share.

LSTR stock traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,023. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $122.63 and a 1 year high of $182.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Landstar System stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 40,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Landstar System worth $24,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

